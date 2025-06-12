Educator Accused of Sexual Misconduct with Grade 7 Learner at Harvester Primary Resigns, Confirms WCED

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has confirmed that an educator accused of sexual engagements with a Grade 7 learner from Harvester Primary School in Westridge, Mitchells Plain has resigned.

The WCED is investigating serious allegations against a teacher who is accused of sending inappropriate text messages, as well as explicit images and videos of herself, to a Grade 7 learner.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that a criminal case has since been launched.

“We take allegations like this seriously and we want justice to take its course. The learner will be receiving counselling,” Hammond said.

Hammond has dismissed recent allegations made against the principal, stating that “none of this is true”.

“There is a bizarre allegation that the principal took the phone to delete images. Quite the opposite. She asked for the phone to verify the allegation and then hand over the evidence to Labour, as per protocol. Please do not contribute to smearing the principal for such an absurd claim. Which is factually incorrect. People should be taken to account for making such false claims,” she added.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson FC van Wyk has confirmed that investigations into the matter continue, and no arrests have been made.

“No arrests have been made as yet, and the circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” he stressed.