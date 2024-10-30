Economist highlights growth projections, spending allocations ahead of medium-term budget

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana will present his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday (30 October) where he is expected to outline the government’s policy goals and economic forecasts for the next three years.

This address follows South Africa’s first interest rate cut in four years, sparking hopes for the start of a rate-cutting cycle.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, economist Dawie Roodt highlighted that while the MTBPS provides an overview of the state’s finances, it typically does not introduce major policy changes. Instead, it serves as a platform to update the public on revenue, tax collection, expenditure, and possible funding allocations.

“This is an opportunity for the minister to report on what’s going on with the state’s finances. This may include what revenue is doing, tax collection, where the money is going, and maybe some other announcements,” Roodt explained.

Furthermore, Roodt said he expects revenue projections to face challenges due to weak economic growth.

“The revenue is likely to be a little bit under pressure because of weak economic growth,” he said, adding that financial markets will respond based on their perception of Godongwana’s economic growth forecast.

