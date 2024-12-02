Department of Health completes the placement of community service officers and medical interns

The Department of Health in South Africa confirmed that there were no significant problems with the distribution of medical graduates who qualified for internships in the 2025 yearly cycle.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Monday, Dr Luvuyo Bayeni, the Chief Director Human Resource for Health said more than 8 000 young health professionals have been successfully placed.

“We can confirm that the placement process was much smoother than previous years, this year we have secured interns and placed several graduates at health facilities well before the deadline we normally set for ourselves. The applicants will be placed throughout the provinces where medical personnel are needed. Unfortunately, we have not placed any foreign nationals who studied in South Africa; however, we will assist these individuals and much as we can,” he detailed.

Bayeni further said despite some of the applicants still appealing against their placements, the department said 7 701 of the applicants have since accepted their placements.

“It is necessary at this stage to clarify the fact that while the nation is crying out for the appointment of more health inspectors in the face of foodborne illnesses and deaths afflicting especially children in our country, the department is working closely with other government departments and stakeholders to find a long-lasting solution,” he added.

