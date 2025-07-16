More VOCFM News

COSATU supports the Hague Group emergency conference to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression in Gaza

Cosatu has joined the international community in welcoming the courageous leadership shown by both South Africa and Colombia in organising an emergency conference to unite the world against what it describes as Israeli aggression in Gaza. Cosatu spokesperson Zanele Sabela stated that the world has tolerated the impunity of the apartheid state of Israel, even after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza and all of Palestine.

“Cosatu has been an essential part of the International Solidarity Movement against apartheid and war crimes. In this regard, Cosatu applauds the government’s decisive role in taking Israel to the International Court of Justice to ensure accountability for these war crimes,” said Sabela.

Photo:@jlosc9 /X 

