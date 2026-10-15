Concerned Citizens call for national shutdown over fuel prices

Concerned Citizens of South Africa are calling for a national shutdown on Monday, 19 October 2026, demanding that government reduce the General Fuel Levy and other fuel taxes to ease the financial pressure on households.

The call comes amid continued concerns about the cost of fuel, with petrol reportedly reaching over R30 a litre in October. The organisation is demanding a reduction in fuel prices of at least 50%, arguing that rising costs are placing an unbearable burden on ordinary South Africans.

Speaking to VOC, Concerned Citizens of South Africa national organiser Ntokozo Mkhize said people could no longer afford the rising cost of living.

“It is the ever-rising fuel prices that we are paying at different fuel stations. As citizens, we can’t breathe anymore. We cannot afford it. So, it is time now for the government to hear from us, the citizens,” Mkhize said.

He said the organisation wanted government to take urgent action by reducing fuel taxes and levies.

“In fact, it is no longer a request, but a demand. We are demanding the reduction of fuel prices by at least 50%. Also, that the government must reduce or cut all these fuel taxes and levies that we are paying whenever we buy petrol,” he said.

Mkhize also questioned why South Africans were paying more for fuel than neighbouring countries, which he claimed were purchasing fuel from South Africa at lower prices. He called on government to explain the differences in fuel costs.

The organisation says the shutdown is intended to demonstrate the extent of public frustration. Mkhize urged workers to stay home on Monday and called on parents to keep their children at home, acknowledging that the action would coincide with the examination period.

He maintained that the organisation intended to remain peaceful and law-abiding but stressed that the shutdown would not be a once-off event.

“We are starting on Monday up until government hears our call,” Mkhize said.

The group stated that it will continue its action until government responds to its demands for lower fuel prices and reduced levies.

VOC News

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