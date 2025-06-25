Cold Front Makes Landfall In COCT

Western Cape residents are being urged to brace for a significant drop in temperatures and wet weather conditions expected to begin on Wednesday.

The South African Weather Service has warned that the approaching cold front may bring heavy rainfall and strong winds, particularly in low-lying areas. Authorities have cautioned that these conditions could lead to localised flooding and possible property damage.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold, wet and windy conditions with heavy rainfall, strong interior winds and gale force coastal winds, very rough to high seas and light snowfall on the high ground can be expected,” it said.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town says its teams are on standby to assist anyone affected by the adverse weather. Disaster Risk Management spokesperson Sonica Lategan advised residents to take the necessary precautions.

“We ask that the public take heed of the warnings and do as much as possible to safeguard their properties during the forecast period, like waterproofing, clearing gutters and digging trenches to lead water away from their structures. In the event of any life-threatening emergency, please call the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre on 021 480 7700,” Lategan said.