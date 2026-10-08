Civic Organisations Push Back Against Shrinking Democratic Space in Africa

Civic space has played a crucial role in Africa’s democratic development, from anti-colonial movements and civil society organisations to youth activism and digital campaigns. However, growing restrictions, political pressure and threats to independent media are increasingly challenging civic participation across the continent.

Dr Paul Kariuki, Executive Director of the Democracy Development Program and Senior Research Associate at the School of Public Management, Governance and Public Policy at the University of Johannesburg, said civic organisations are becoming increasingly vigilant in protecting democratic spaces and representing communities whose voices are often excluded from government.

“Civic organisations across the continent generally are becoming more vigilant in terms of safeguarding democratic spaces and representing the voices of the many people they represent who have no access to government ears,” Kariuki said.

He said this includes efforts to protect the rule of law and constitutionalism, while challenging restrictions on fundamental freedoms.

Kariuki said it is concerning to see governments attempting to limit personal freedoms, despite constitutional protections.

“It’s a tragic situation on our continent to see how many governments are really trying very hard to limit personal freedoms, even though their constitutions do guarantee them,” he said.

He added that restrictions on freedom of speech and intolerance towards divergent views are placing further pressure on civic organisations.

Kariuki said these organisations are therefore advocating for more responsive governance and urging governments to resist political oppression.

He said protecting civic space remains essential to ensuring that citizens can participate meaningfully in democratic processes and that the rule of law is upheld across the continent.

Listen to the full interview below:

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