Cape Town prepaid electricity meters updated ahead of national deadline

On Sunday (24 November) prepaid electricity meters across South Africa that rely on the Standard Transfer Specification (STS) will stop accepting new credit tokens unless they have been updated.
Failure to perform this update could cost customers up to R12,000.
However, Cape Town residents can breathe a sigh of relief as the City of Cape Town (COCT) has confirmed that prepaid electricity meter updates for city-supplied customers have been completed.
Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Mayoral Committee Member for Energy, Xanthea Limberg, reassured City-supplied residents that they should not be concerned.
“Our records show that approximately 570,000 prepaid electricity meters within the area of supply have undergone the software update that is applicable for the entire country,” Limberg stated.
“We do understand that residents are a bit anxious about whether they need to do the software update, but we want to assure them that it has been completed there before.”
For those still unsure about their meter status can check by entering the code 1844 6744 0738 4377 2416 on their prepaid meter keypad, customers can check whether their meter requires an update.
• A result of “1” indicates that the update is required.
• A result of “2” confirms that the meter has already been updated.
Meanwhile, the City has urged Eskom customers to approach the power utility.
Listen to the full interview and learn more about the update process below:
VOC News
Photo: Supplied