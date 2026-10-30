Cape Town International Airport warns of delays as taxi-related unrest affects operations

By Odwa Mkentane

Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has apologised to commuters for the longer-than-usual queues and delays caused by ongoing taxi-related unrest, which has affected staffing levels across airport operations.

The airport has also advised passengers to arrive at least four hours before international departures.

Acting Regional General Manager of Cape Town International Airport, Malcolm Koopman, says teams are doing everything possible to improve processing times while ensuring the safety and well-being of everyone at the airport.

“We recognise the frustration and inconvenience this has caused, particularly on what is traditionally a busy Friday for domestic travel. The impact has been most significant on domestic departures, especially at security screening points.

“As of 13:00 today, a total of 60 flight delays had been reported, comprising 44 domestic departures, 11 international departures and five arrivals. The average delay was approximately 60 minutes, with no cancellations reported.

“To stabilise operations, the airport has implemented the following measures: prioritising resources for terminal operations and security screening, freeing up apron stands for arriving aircraft, bringing in additional personnel from other airports and introducing further measures to improve passenger flow at security screening. These measures will remain in place until further notice.”

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a joint law enforcement operation involving the South African Police Service (SAPS) and City of Cape Town enforcement agencies is underway to address the ongoing taxi-related shootings across the city.

“The assessment meeting afforded the Joint Security Management Core an opportunity to view live footage from identified hotspots, transmitted through the City’s Joint Public Safety Operations Centre. The centre broadcasts footage from its extensive camera network to facilitate prompt and appropriate operational responses.

“As part of the commitment made at yesterday’s media briefing by the Joint Security Management Core, an undertaking was given to leverage each other’s specialist operational resources for maximum impact in addressing criminality and its manifestations,” said Potelwa.

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