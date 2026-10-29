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Cachalia seeks Cabinet approval for Mkhwanazi’s appointment as Hawks head

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has submitted a memorandum to Cabinet seeking approval for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to be appointed national head of the Hawks.

The appointment requires Cabinet’s concurrence under Section 17CA of the South African Police Service Act of 1995. The appointment must also be reported to Parliament.

According to the ministry, the memorandum will be presented at the earliest opportunity during a Cabinet meeting.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, investigates serious priority crimes, including organised crime and corruption.

The ministry said appointing a national head was important to ensure leadership and effective operations in tackling these crimes, which are among the priorities of the Police Reset Agenda.

Cabinet’s approval is still required before Mkhwanazi can be appointed to the position. No date has been provided for when the memorandum will be considered.

Photo: X/ @SAPoliceService

Picture of Oyisa George
Oyisa George

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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