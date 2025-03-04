Budget speech: Speculation continues to rise on proposed VAT increases

By Kouthar Sambo

As the budget speech draws closer, speculation continues to rise on what the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will share with South Africans. However, the reason behind the previously postponed budget speech seems unresolved as the African National Congress (ANC) still pushes for a VAT increase, with the latest reports indicating an increase of 0.75% points.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show on Tuesday, Political Analyst Sandile Swana said the Government of National Unity (GNU) must first agree in Cabinet on what they want to say to members of the Parliament.

“The DA and ANC are in full disagreement, as well as other political parties, because the last time the VAT increase was introduced, it did not help the government, and it is not an effective way of collecting monies for what the government wants to achieve,” explained Swana.

Photo: @Treasury_RSA/X