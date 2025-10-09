Botched Robbery in Rylands Leaves One Dead, Two Injured

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a botched robbery near Hadjie Ebrahim Crescent in Rylands early on Thursday morning.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that two unknown armed males approached an employee of a local safety and security company at about 03:30.

“Whilst they were busy engaging with him, a third male suddenly joined them. An argument erupted when the armed males attempted to rob the security officer of his firearm, upon which he responded and shot at the three men. Two of the adult males who sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.”

Swartbooi said that one of the men was declared deceased upon arrival at the medical facility. The third suspect fled in an undisclosed direction, dropping a firearm that was recovered by police.

Authorities said the attack was motivated by robbery.

Police are appealing to the public for information. Anyone with details is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile app anonymously.

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stock