Blue Crane Now Listed as Vulnerable Amid Declining Numbers

South Africa’s national bird, the Blue Crane, has officially been reclassified as vulnerable following a significant population decline — most notably a 44% drop in the Overberg region over the past 15 years. Similar declines have also been recorded in the Karoo, a traditional stronghold for the species.

Conservation experts warn that the iconic bird faces increasing threats, many of which are linked to human activity and climate change.

Speaking across VOC’s airwaves, Christie Craig, a conservation scientist at the Endangered Wildlife Trust, said the main drivers of the decline include rising temperatures, habitat degradation, and increased exposure to agrochemicals and power infrastructure.

“A master’s student, Michelle Bower, did a study on Blue Crane nesting success, and found that in high temperatures, nesting success rates were significantly lower,” Craig explained.

“Given that the Western Cape is becoming hotter and drier due to climate change, this trend is concerning for breeding pairs.”

Craig added that cranes are also dying as a result of unintended poisoning, often from bait laid out for other species like geese, which share similar feeding habits.

“There are also unknowns around the sublethal effects of pesticides. Blue Cranes are foraging in areas where chemicals are sprayed, and we don’t fully understand the long-term impact of that exposure yet. It’s an area that requires urgent research,” she said.

Additional threats include collisions with power lines and agricultural machinery, particularly in areas where Blue Cranes gather to feed and breed.

