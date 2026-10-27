Blind SA urges government to join Marrakesh Treaty to improve access to books

Blind SA is calling on the South African government to take steps towards joining the Marrakesh Treaty, which aims to improve access to books and other published material for blind and visually impaired people.

The call follows a May 2025 Constitutional Court judgment that introduced copyright exceptions allowing published works to be converted into braille, audio, large print and other accessible formats without requiring permission from copyright holders in certain circumstances.

Blind SA treasurer and former CEO Jace Nair said the previous copyright law restricted access to reading material, leaving many people unable to obtain prescribed textbooks and other publications.

“Less than 10% of publishers did give permission,” Nair said, explaining that only about 0.5% of published works in South Africa were available in accessible formats.

He said the court judgment provides a domestic legal framework for South Africa to join the treaty, which was adopted in 2013 to improve access to published works for people who are blind, visually impaired or otherwise print-disabled.

The treaty would also allow accessible books to be exchanged across borders, enabling South Africans to access materials produced in other countries and making locally produced accessible books available internationally.

Nair said South Africa had committed to ratifying the treaty in 2013 but had yet to do so.

He warned that further delays would continue to limit access to educational materials and reading resources for people with print disabilities.

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