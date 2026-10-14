Banyana Banyana Advance to Third Round of Olympic Qualifiers

Banyana Banyana have advanced to the third round of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games qualifiers after beating Madagascar 7-0 on aggregate.

South Africa secured a 3-0 victory in the second leg at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein. Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado scored, while substitute Ronnel Donnelly netted twice.

The 2022 African champions will face Angola in the third qualifying round in February or March next year.

Head coach Desiree Ellis said she was pleased with the performance, despite a slow start.

“I think we started slowly. We needed to get touches on the ball more,” Ellis said. She added that the team improved when it played more forward passes and delivered crosses into the box.

Ellis believes Banyana could have scored five or six goals from those opportunities but was satisfied with the result.

“Overall performance, really happy with it. We got the result. We will take that,” she said.

Preparations now turn to Angola ahead of the next round.

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Photo: X/ @Banyana_Banyana