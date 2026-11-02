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Ballot Paper delays affect 217 Cape Metro voting stations on First Day of special voting

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Queen’s Park High School voting station is one of the 217 voting stations that were affected by the delay of ballot papers in the Cape Metro on the first day of special voting for the municipal elections.

Western Cape Chief Electoral Officer Michael Hendrickse apologised for the delays.

Speaking to VOC News, an anonymous party agent stated that denizens arrived at the station at 8:00am to cast their votes but were told there were no ballot papers.

“Only three people have managed to cast their votes so far, and we are still waiting on others to come, but I doubt if they will come today because most of the people got disappointed when they were told that there are no ballot papers. The ballot papers only arrived at around 1:00 PM. I think many people will come tomorrow at the station. Some of the IEC officials who arrived with ballot papers are doing door-to-door as we speak to make sure that those who were turned back this morning are casting their votes,” they said.

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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