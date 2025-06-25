Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 68-year-old man for the unlawful possession of nine firearms and ammunition

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Strand yesterday for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by police to prevent crime and ensure community safety.

According to Swartbooi, members of the Anti-Gang Unit acted on information about firearms and ammunition allegedly stored at a residence in Strand. Officers tactically approached an address on Gulden Crescent, where they conducted a search of the premises.

Inside the house, police discovered seven firearms of varying calibers and ammunition stored in a steel cabinet. The search was extended to the garage, where two additional firearms and further ammunition were recovered.

Once formally charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrates’ Court.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay