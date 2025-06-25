More VOCFM News

Anti-Gang Unit arrested a 68-year-old man for the unlawful possession of nine firearms and ammunition

A 68-year-old man was arrested in Strand yesterday for the unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the arrest forms part of ongoing efforts by police to prevent crime and ensure community safety.

According to Swartbooi, members of the Anti-Gang Unit acted on information about firearms and ammunition allegedly stored at a residence in Strand. Officers tactically approached an address on Gulden Crescent, where they conducted a search of the premises.

Inside the house, police discovered seven firearms of varying calibers and ammunition stored in a steel cabinet. The search was extended to the garage, where two additional firearms and further ammunition were recovered.

Once formally charged, the suspect is expected to appear in the Strand Magistrates’ Court.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app