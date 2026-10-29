African Mirror| Russia-Africa Summit: Will Moscow Deliver on Its Promises to the Continent?

The third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow is placing renewed focus on relations between Russia and African states, with discussions expected to shape cooperation in defence, trade, energy, technology and finance. However, questions remain about whether these partnerships will deliver tangible socioeconomic benefits for African countries while protecting their strategic interests.

Executive Director of the Democracy Development Program (DDP), Dr Paul Kariuki, says Russia’s growing involvement in Africa reflects changing global geopolitics and Moscow’s efforts to strengthen its position on the continent.

“I think it’s a very important aspect of our history, and we are very privileged to be alive to see it playing out,” Kariuki said.

He noted that Russia’s historical engagement with Africa was less extensive and largely centred on military cooperation.

However, he said the changing geopolitical landscape had created opportunities for Moscow to expand its influence and present itself as an alternative partner to Western powers.

According to Kariuki, Russian President Vladimir Putin has positioned his country as a partner willing to support African-led development without the conditions he associates with the West’s historical relationship with the continent.

He said the message from the summit appeared to be that Russia wanted to support African leaders’ development agendas and strengthen cooperation through investment and partnerships.

Kariuki cautioned, however, that Russia’s claims of offering a better alternative to Western partners remain debatable.

He said African countries had heard similar promises at previous summits, making it important to assess whether the latest commitments would translate into meaningful action.

“It has not been an easy road for African countries, even with the sentiment, because we’ve had this sentiment before,” he said.

Kariuki stressed that the real test would be the terms of cooperation and whether Russia could demonstrate a genuine commitment to supporting development across the continent.

“But, you know, as we always say, talk is cheap. Unless the talk is followed with substantial action to cement that relationship, it remains a wait-and-see situation,” he said.

His remarks highlight the importance of examining the summit beyond diplomatic statements, with the implementation of agreements likely to determine whether closer Russia-Africa relations deliver lasting benefits for African economies and communities.