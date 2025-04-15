More VOCFM News

A group of 12 swimmers prepares to partake in a relay swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand on 27 April

Led by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) in partnership with the humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG), a group of 12 swimmers will take part in a relay swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand on 27 April 2025 to raise funds for humanitarian aid in Palestine.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show, swimmer Nadia Kriel shared that the team is made up of individuals from diverse backgrounds, all united by a cause close to their hearts.

“We’re aiming to raise R500,000 for the campaign, and we urge everyone to support us—no donation is too small. All proceeds will go toward humanitarian relief in occupied Palestine,” Kriel said.

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: PSC [screenshot]

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app