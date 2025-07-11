More VOCFM News

12 SANDF Special Forces members granted bail in the murder of Hawks investigator

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R10,000 each to 12 members of the South African Defence Force Special Forces, who are charged with the murder of Hawks investigator Frans Mathipa.

Mathipa, a lead detective investigating state-related crimes, was shot and killed on the N1 near the Hammanskraal Toll Plaza in August 2023 while working on an abduction case.

The matter is set to return to court next Thursday as investigations continue.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane expressed disappointment at the court’s decision.

“As the NPA, we will review this judgment, and the prosecutor has requested a postponement to file an appeal. We are not yet in the trial stage, where we must prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Mjonondwane.

VOC News
Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Aneeqa Du Plessis
Aneeqa Du Plessis

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app