12 SANDF Special Forces members granted bail in the murder of Hawks investigator

The Randburg Magistrate’s Court has granted bail of R10,000 each to 12 members of the South African Defence Force Special Forces, who are charged with the murder of Hawks investigator Frans Mathipa.

Mathipa, a lead detective investigating state-related crimes, was shot and killed on the N1 near the Hammanskraal Toll Plaza in August 2023 while working on an abduction case.

The matter is set to return to court next Thursday as investigations continue.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane expressed disappointment at the court’s decision.

“As the NPA, we will review this judgment, and the prosecutor has requested a postponement to file an appeal. We are not yet in the trial stage, where we must prove our case beyond a reasonable doubt,” said Mjonondwane.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay