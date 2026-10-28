Political Killings Surge Ahead of Local Government Elections, Raising Concerns Over Electoral Safety

Political violence is raising concerns ahead of South Africa’s local government elections, with new figures highlighting the scale of attacks against political figures and activists. The Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime recorded 45 political attacks between January and September, resulting in at least 43 deaths. A further nine politically linked killings were recorded in October, with KwaZulu-Natal remaining the hardest-hit province.

Political economist and governance analyst at the University of the Western Cape, Professor Lisa Thompson, said the latest figures point to a sharp increase in political killings this year.

While political violence has long been a concern in South Africa, Thompson said the current figures are particularly alarming, especially in the lead-up to the elections.

“What’s particularly worrying about it is that initially the reports were coming in that the stats were really swayed towards KwaZulu-Natal,” she said.

Thompson notes that some of the reported killings were linked to the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which has experienced significant political changes this year. However, she cautions against viewing the violence as an issue affecting only one party.

“If you look at the statistics more broadly, it has actually affected seven political parties. So, you can’t say, ‘Oh, it’s just MK,’” she said.

Although KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of incidents, Thompson said the violence extends beyond the province, raising broader concerns about political safety across the country.

She also highlighted that those affected are not limited to candidates contesting elections. Political activists and people operating at lower levels within party structures have also been targeted.

“It’s not just those running for office. It’s also activists. It’s affected even the lower levels of the party. And I think that’s also very important to recognise,” Thompson said.

The rising number of politically linked killings raises questions about the safety of political participation and the protection of democratic processes. As the elections approach, concerns remain about whether candidates, activists and voters can participate freely without fear of intimidation or violence.

Listen to the full interview below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a>Podcast stream by Fabrik.fm</a>

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay