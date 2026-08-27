Knysna CPF Vows to Strengthen Community-SAPS Engagement Following Spate of Killings

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Following the recent murdering of former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa, former Knysna Ward 7 councillor Mandla Matiwane, local taxi forum secretary Mandla Tyololo, and a police captain, investigating former Knysna Mayor and African National Congress (ANC) Ward Councillor Tsengwa’s case, Knysna Community Police Forum says they treat every incident of this nature with the utmost seriousness, and will continue to engage with the public and keep open lines of communication between SAPS and the communities.

Knysna CPF Chairperson, Cheryl Britz, says the victim’s services to the community will not be forgotten.

“There is shock in our communities, when prominent members are taken so suddenly, it is felt by everyone. Our focus remains on supporting those affected and making sure people know they are not alone. We are not in a position to characterise these incidents as a trend or an escalation, nor to comment on possible links or particular areas. Those determinations rest with SAPS, whose investigations are ongoing. It is too early to draw conclusions or make assumptions at this stage. SAPS has increased visibility in the affected areas, and provincial investigators are on the ground working alongside our local Knysna Police Station officers,” said Britz.

Britz added that as CPF they are satisfied that the matter is receiving the attention it deserves.

“We are not able to discuss information received from the public. Anything that comes to us is passed directly to SAPS. We respect this process, and protecting the people who come forward remains our priority. To anyone with information, please come forward, whether to SAPS or to the CPF. Information can also be given anonymously through Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the MySAPS app,” she said.

Tsengwa was shot and killed on Wednesday night and within 24 hours Mandla Matiwane and Mandla Tyololo were shot and killed on Thursday, and a police detective was killed during a shootout with a suspect in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Photo: VOCfm