Youth unemployment continues to rise

South Africa’s official unemployment rate rose from 32.1% to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2025, according to the latest data released by Stats SA. Of particular concern is the persistently high youth unemployment rate, which remains at an alarming 45.5%—a critical issue that threatens both social stability and long-term economic growth.

Nkosinathi Mahlangu, Youth Employment Portfolio Head at the Momentum Group, told VOC Breakfast on Thursday morning that the increase in unemployment is in line with typical annual trends and is likely due to the influx of 2024 graduates and matriculants entering the job market.

“The rise in discouraged job seekers and non-economically active South Africans is concerning – more people are giving up on looking for work altogether. We need to move beyond short-term solutions and invest in real, long-term interventions that equip young people with skills, confidence, and access to growing industries,” he added.

Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

