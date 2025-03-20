More VOCFM News

World Oral Health Day: Promoting Better Oral Care

World Oral Health Day, observed on March 20, aims to raise awareness about dental health and promote better hygiene habits. The initiative highlights the crucial role oral health plays in overall well-being.

Millions of people worldwide suffer from oral diseases, making education on preventive care essential. This campaign stresses the importance of regular dental check-ups, proper brushing techniques, and a balanced diet to maintain strong and healthy teeth.

Speaking to VOC News, Dr. Saadiqah Samodien emphasized why oral hygiene should be a priority.
“Good oral health supports essential functions like eating, speaking, and smiling. It also impacts confidence and social interactions,” she explained.

Dr. Samodien shared five key tips for maintaining oral health:
“Brush your teeth twice daily with fluoride toothpaste, floss regularly, visit your dentist at least twice a year, limit sugar intake, and drink plenty of water.”

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay

Picture of Lee-Yandra Paulsen
Lee-Yandra Paulsen

