Woman Accused of Newborn Baby Abduction Remains in Custody

The woman accused of abducting newborn Mogamat Imaad Shamar from Middestad Mall in Bellville made her first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 July.

The 37-year-old faces charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

She was arrested on Monday after the missing infant was found in her care at a home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain — just days after the baby was taken on Saturday.

The case has been postponed to 10 July to allow for the finalisation of bail information and a possible bail application.

The accused remains in police custody until her next court appearance.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels