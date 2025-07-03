More VOCFM News

Woman Accused of Newborn Baby Abduction Remains in Custody

The woman accused of abducting newborn Mogamat Imaad Shamar from Middestad Mall in Bellville made her first appearance in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 3 July.

The 37-year-old faces charges of kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

She was arrested on Monday after the missing infant was found in her care at a home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain — just days after the baby was taken on Saturday.

The case has been postponed to 10 July to allow for the finalisation of bail information and a possible bail application.

The accused remains in police custody until her next court appearance.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Ragheema Mclean
Ragheema Mclean

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app