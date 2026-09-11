MURA Calls on Mitchells Plain Residents to Nominate Community Champions

As Mitchells Plain celebrates its 50th anniversary, the community is also being encouraged to recognise the people who have dedicated their time and energy to making a difference.

The Mitchell’s Plain United Residents Association (MURA) is hosting its second annual Community Service Awards, honouring local champions across categories including sport, education, business, safety, welfare, youth, arts and culture.

MURA deputy chairperson Norman Jantjes says the awards are an opportunity to highlight the positive contributions often overshadowed by crime and gangsterism.

“Mitchells Plain has got such a lot of volunteers, and somehow the people getting the headlines are the criminals and the gangsters. We think we need to celebrate these people who are doing good work in the community.”

The awards will take place on Friday, 30 October at West End Primary School in Lentegeur, coinciding with Mitchells Plain’s 50th anniversary and MURA’s 10th anniversary.

Nominations close on Friday, 25 September, with no late nominations accepted.

Photo: Supplied