Will the Democratic Alliance leave the GNU?

By Daanyaal Matthews

The recent passing of the budget vote has heightened tensions within the Government of National Unity (GNU), casting uncertainty over the continued participation of the Democratic Alliance (DA).

The DA has declined to confirm its future in the coalition, stating that it will convene a Federal Executive meeting to deliberate on the way forward.

Responding to the developments, the African National Congress (ANC) said the DA must determine its own position within the GNU. The ANC also noted that during earlier negotiations, the DA had flagged the budget vote as a potential “dealbreaker.”

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, political analyst Sandile Swana said he does not believe the DA will exit the GNU, arguing that the benefits of remaining in the coalition outweigh current frustrations.

“I don’t think there’s anybody that wants to leave the GNU, and so I don’t expect the DA to leave,” Swana remarked.

The DA’s discontent stems from the ANC’s collaboration with ActionSA and smaller parties such as BOSA to secure the budget vote — a move the DA claims undermined coalition negotiations, citing alleged backroom discussions between the ANC and ActionSA.

Swana dismissed that claim, stating that decisions taken by ActionSA, led by Herman Mashaba, and BOSA, led by Mmusi Maimane, were within the bounds of parliamentary procedure.

“ActionSA and BOSA made the decision in Parliament in the normal course of business, within the correct ambit of the law, and they did exactly that,” he added.