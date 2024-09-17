Wilgenhof residence closed for overhaul until 2026

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Stellenbosch University’s Council decided on Monday to close the Wilgenhof residence until 2026, with plans to reopen it as a rejuvenated male residence. The university explained that the new residence would recognize the positive aspects of Wilgenhof while breaking away from its controversial past, particularly the secretive and unacceptable practices that have marred its history.

Dr Nicky Newton-King, Chair of the Stellenbosch University Council, acknowledged the contributions from various stakeholders leading up to the council meeting. “The Stellenbosch University Council is very appreciative of the many submissions made,” she said.

Newton-King emphasized the importance of a facilitated process involving the university’s management, current Wilgenhof students, other student leaders, and residence heads to shape the renewed residence. “This needs to be the starting point of meaningful and systemic change in the university’s desire to foster an environment where all students can thrive, in a community that upholds the values of inclusivity, respect, and excellence,” she added.

She further explained that many submissions highlighted positive aspects of Wilgenhof, such as promoting independent thinking, which the university aims to preserve. However, Newton-King made it clear that there is no place in a modern university for practices that conflict with the university’s values or the South African constitution. “These practices cannot be tolerated as unique traditions,” she asserted.

Meanwhile, the Wilgenhof Alumni Association has expressed disappointment with the council’s decision, calling it a “punitive step backwards.”

VOC News

Photo: Facebook/Stellenbosch University