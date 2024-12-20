Western Cape sees rise in fatal crashes as festive season traffic peaks

The Western Cape has experienced 56 fatal crashes between the 2nd and 15th of December, leading to 62 deaths. This worrying increase in fatalities reflects a broader national trend. To improve road safety, 85 national traffic officials have been deployed to the area. Isaac Sileku from the province’s Mobility Department urged road users to comply with traffic laws and prioritize safety, especially as traffic volumes are expected to peak.

“The statistics serve as a stark reminder of the consequences of reckless and negligent behavior on the roads. As we anticipate increased traffic over the next two weeks, I urge residents and visitors in the Western Cape to follow traffic laws and exercise patience and caution while driving. Together, we can ensure that everyone arrives safely at their destinations,” said Sileku.

Photo: VOCfm