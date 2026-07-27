Western Cape forensic toxicology unit earns first international accreditation in South Africa

The Western Cape has become the first province in South Africa to receive international accreditation for its forensic toxicology unit, a milestone expected to strengthen criminal investigations and improve confidence in forensic evidence used by the courts.

The accreditation recognises the unit’s compliance with internationally accepted standards for quality, accuracy and reliability in forensic toxicology testing.

Speaking to VOC News, Western Cape MEC for Health and Wellness Mireille Wenger said the achievement extends beyond the province and marks an important step forward for forensic science in South Africa.

“This confirms that the work being done by our forensic toxicology scientists meets international standards for quality, accuracy and reliability,” Wenger said.

“Ultimately, it’s about ensuring families receive answers about what happened to their loved ones while giving investigators, forensic pathologists and the courts evidence they can trust.”

The accredited laboratory conducts toxicology testing for substances such as drugs and carbon monoxide, helping investigators determine whether these may have contributed to unexplained, suspicious or unnatural deaths.

Wenger said the results complement post-mortem findings and other forensic evidence, allowing investigators to build a clearer picture of the circumstances surrounding a death.

“Sometimes toxicology confirms an initial suspicion, while in other cases it points investigators in a different direction. It strengthens investigations and provides reliable answers to difficult questions,” she explained.

While the accreditation is not expected to reduce turnaround times in every case, Wenger said it will enhance the quality and credibility of forensic investigations. She added that maintaining the accreditation will require ongoing assessments, regular proficiency testing and continuous monitoring to ensure the laboratory continues to meet rigorous international standards.

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