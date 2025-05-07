Western Cape roads Claim 18 Lives in one week

The Western Cape Department of Mobility is calling on all road users to take personal responsibility for road safety, following a deadly week on the province’s roads.

Between last week Tuesday, 29 April and Sunday, 4 May, 16 fatal crashes were recorded, claiming the lives of 18 people a grim reminder of the consequences of reckless and negligent driving.

During the same period, provincial Traffic Services also recorded 267 speeding offences during the same period. Offenders included a driver clocked at 167km/h in a 120km/h zone and another travelling 99km/h in a 60km/h zone.

“These shocking speeds not only endanger the lives of drivers, but also those of passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists,” said the department.

“Speeding increases the likelihood of losing control of a vehicle, reduces the effectiveness of protective equipment, and increases stopping distances.”

Department spokesperson Muneera Allie stressed that these tragic incidents are often avoidable.

“In the past week, 16 crashes could have been avoided, and 18 lives could have been saved. These statistics should not just shock us, they should spur us into action,” she said.

“The truth is that too many of these incidents are due to human error and a disregard for rules that are intended to protect us all. We each have the power to help prevent crashes and save lives.”

VOC News

Photo: Pexels

*This article has been updated