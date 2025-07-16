Western Cape Ramps Up Measles Prevention Amid Gauteng Outbreak

The Western Cape Health Department has intensified its measles prevention campaign in response to a sharp increase in cases reported in Gauteng. According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng recorded 181 laboratory-confirmed measles cases between January and mid-June this year.

Health authorities in the Western Cape are urging parents to ensure their children are fully vaccinated, as the province’s coverage remains below the 95% threshold required to prevent outbreaks.

Professor Talitha Crowley, Head of the Academic Division at the University of the Western Cape’s School of Nursing, stressed the importance of vaccination in curbing the spread.

“Measles is highly contagious and far more serious than a mild childhood illness,” said Crowley.

“If someone experiences symptoms such as fever, red eyes, and a red rash that starts on the face and spreads across the body, they should seek medical attention at their nearest healthcare facility.”

She added that measles is a notifiable disease, and early detection is essential.

“To stop it from spreading, the sick person should be isolated for at least four days after the rash appears,” she explained.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay