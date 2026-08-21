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Western Cape Police Offer R100,000 Reward for Information on Multiple Murders

By Ragheema Mclean

Western Cape police are offering a cash reward of up to R100,000 per case for information that could lead to the successful arrest and conviction of suspects linked to multiple murders in Gugulethu, Langa and Lingelethu West.

The reward comes as detectives continue investigating a series of deadly shootings in the three areas.

Earlier this month, three people were shot and killed in the Barcelona informal settlement in Gugulethu.

In Langa, five people were shot and killed in Winnie Mandela Street, while three men were shot and killed in the TR Block area of Lingelethu West on 8 August 2026.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says detectives have followed several leads but have yet to make arrests in connection with the cases.

“Serious Violent Crime detectives have exhausted all avenues and followed up all available leads in efforts to arrest those responsible for these shooting incidents without success,” Twigg said.
“Anyone with any information who can assist with the investigation is kindly requested to call Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS application anonymously.”

Photo: VOCfm

Picture of Daanyaal Matthews
Daanyaal Matthews

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VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

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