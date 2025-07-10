Western Cape on Alert as Cold Front Approaches

The Western Cape Provincial Disaster Management Centre will remain on high alert ahead of severe weather conditions expected to hit the province from Friday.

Anton Bredell, Provincial MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, said preparations are underway to mitigate the risks posed by the forecasted storm.

“These warnings follow several days of significant rainfall that have already saturated soils across the province. The forecasted rainfall may lead to flooding, mudslides, rockfalls, and falling trees, while the expected strong winds and wave action may cause hazardous conditions along the coast,” he said.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for very cold, wet, and windy conditions across both the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces. The advisory includes the potential for localised flooding, difficult driving conditions, and risks to vulnerable communities, particularly those in informal settlements and rural areas.

Residents are urged to stay informed through official channels, take the necessary precautions, and report any weather-related emergencies to their nearest disaster management centre or municipal office.