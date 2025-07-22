Western Cape Education MEC Welcomes Learners Back for Third Term

Western Cape MEC for Education, David Maynier, has officially welcomed learners and teachers back to school as the third academic term begins.

As schools across the province reopened, Maynier expressed his gratitude to parents for their efforts in keeping learners engaged and motivated during the winter break. He emphasised the ongoing importance of family and community support in ensuring a smooth transition back to the classroom.

Maynier also highlighted the significance of the term ahead, particularly for Grade 12 learners who are preparing for their trial examinations—an essential milestone on the road to their final matric results.

“This term is critical for our matriculants. They are entering a high-pressure phase, and we must all do our part to support and encourage them,” he said.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has also shared a message of support and encouragement for the thousands of matric learners preparing for their final exams.

“There is no doubt that they have now concluded the curriculum and that all that is left is to do revision. We call on teachers to walk an extra mile by availing themselves even on weekends to ensure that preparation is smooth,” he added.