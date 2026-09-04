WCED warns teachers of WhatsApp scam offering fake jobs

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) is warning unemployed and substitute teachers to be on high alert as fraudsters continue to target job seekers with fake teaching posts on WhatsApp.

According to WCED Director of Communication Bronagh Hammond, the scam first emerged in October last year and has resurfaced with a worrying increase in recent months.

Hammond stated that scammers impersonate school principals and education officials by using their photographs on WhatsApp profiles to appear legitimate.

“Your appointment has been successful. If you’d like to finalise your appointment, please contact our circuit manager, but there is an admin fee.”

Victims are then referred to another fraudster posing as a circuit manager, who requests an R2,800 payment before instructing applicants to report to a school.

The department issued a public warning in December, but Hammond said the scam has continued to grow.

“We’ve just been seeing so many of these; we’re just seeing a spike again lately. So, it’s a bit concerning.”

She estimates receiving between 40 and 50 reports, although she believes many more cases have gone unreported.

Hammond stressed that the most important warning sign is that the WCED never charges fees for appointments.

“A government department wouldn’t ask for an administration fee for an appointment. That’s the first red flag.”

She also reminded applicants that all WCED recruitment is conducted through the department’s official online recruitment system, not through WhatsApp messages.

The department is encouraging principals, teachers and job seekers to report incidents to the South African Police Service. Hammond said investigators already have phone numbers and banking details linked to the scammers and hopes law enforcement can help shut down what she describes as a “big operation” targeting vulnerable educators.

VOC News

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