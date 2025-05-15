WCED Urges Parents to Submit Late School Applications Before Friday Deadline

The Western Cape Department of Education (WCED) has reminded parents that the deadline for late online applications for Grade R, 1, and 8 placements for the 2026 school year is this Friday, 16 May.

To date, the department has received over 8,600 late applications, bringing the total number of submissions to nearly 174,000.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said that parents who miss the online deadline will need to apply in person at district offices or schools.

“Schools are currently considering the applications received during the on-time window and are applying their admissions policies to select successful applicants,” Hammond explained. “Schools will start to make offers of acceptance to parents from 30 May 2025, and parents will need to confirm their acceptance by 17 June 2025.”

Hammond acknowledged the anxiety many families face during the placement process and urged parents to remain patient.

“It is a very stressful time, and we are asking parents not to be discouraged when their children are not accepted immediately. It is a lengthy process that we go through.”

She also stressed the importance of ensuring the WCED has up-to-date contact information to avoid missing placement offers:

“Every year, we face challenges with parents who are uncontactable when an offer is available for their child. So, we urge parents to assist us by providing accurate details.”

Parents can update their contact details by calling the WCED call centre on 0861 819 919 (press 1 for admissions).

Listen to the full interview below:

