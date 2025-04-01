WCED Urges Parents to Apply Before Admissions Deadline

With less than 15 days remaining before the application deadline for the 2026 academic year, the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has urged parents to apply for Grade R, 1, and 8 admissions without delay to avoid disappointment.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond emphasized the urgency, saying, “We are basically at the halfway mark. So, we are counting down the days to April 15, when the system will close for on-time applications.”

She explained that all applications received by the deadline will be reviewed together, allowing schools to apply their admissions policies and select students accordingly.

So far, the WCED has received 115,000 applications, with the majority from Grade 8 applicants. Parents are encouraged to submit applications before April 15 to secure their children’s eligibility for consideration.

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: WCED