“WCED should do more to place students on time”, says Equal Education

As parents await the outcome of their admission applications for the 2026 academic year, Equal Education is set to appear in court on Tuesday to challenge the Western Cape Education Department’s (WCED) admissions processes, which they argue do not adequately support learners from disadvantaged communities.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Equal Education’s Junior Attorney, Yolisa Piliso, said the organisation is seeking systemic changes to the WCED’s admissions policies, particularly regarding late applications.

“We are specifically focused on the WCED’s failure to properly manage late submissions. Our request is for the court to find that the WCED’s delay in placing learners who apply late violates their fundamental rights, including the rights to equality and dignity,” Piliso said.