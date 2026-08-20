WCED confirms investigation into alleged Inappropriate conduct at Silvertown Primary School

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has confirmed it is aware of allegations of inappropriate conduct against a staff member at a primary school in Silvertown, Athlone.

It is not clear at this stage as to what specific allegations the staff member is facing. The WCED or police did not provide the details of the allegations.

In a media statement, the WCED says they take these allegations extremely seriously and are cooperating fully with the South African police service as part of their ongoing police inquiry into the matter.

“At this stage, no arrests have been made. In addition to the criminal investigation, the WCED has initiated the necessary labour relations and disciplinary processes in accordance with the departmental procedures. The staff member concerned is currently not at the school. We do wish to reassure parents, learners and the broader school community that the school remains stable and that teaching and learning continues as normal. The department has arranged psychosocial support for learners and the alleged victims with social workers and other support personnel available at the school to provide assistance,” reads the statement.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says his office will give an update once a formal case was registered.

“In response to your media enquiry, kindly be advised that the matter was reported to the Nyanga FCS Unit; however, no criminal case has been registered yet. This office will give an update once a formal case wisregistered, ” saidTwigg.

Leader of the Opposition, Khalid Sayed, says the ANC Caucus in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature notes with grave concern the confirmation by the WCED of allegations of inappropriate conduct involving a staff member at a primary school in Silvertown, Athlone.

“The WCED has confirmed that disciplinary processes have been initiated, the staff member is currently not at the school, and psychosocial support is being provided to affected learners. We have written to Acting Education MEC Anton Bredell seeking an urgent briefing on when WCED became aware of the allegations, whether previous complaints or warning signs existed, and whether all child-protection procedures were followed, ” said Sayed.

Sayed added that they have written to the Western Cape Commissioner for Children requesting independent oversight of the matter and an assessment of whether the rights, safety and best interests of affected learners are being adequately protected.

“The ANC respects the criminal justice process and will not prejudge its outcome. However, this matter must establish not only what happened, but also whether the systems designed to protect children worked. Schools must be safe spaces. Children’s safety, dignity and wellbeing must always come first,” he said.

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