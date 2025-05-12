WCED calls for support to all candidates who are re-writing their Grade 12 exams

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on the public to support and encourage those who will be writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations from Monday.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said 25,615 candidates will be writing one or more matric exam subjects to improve or complete subjects they previously enrolled for during their Grade 12 year. An additional 11,609 candidates have registered for the Senior Certificate exams, which provide an opportunity for individuals to complete their high school education.

“This is a massive administrative undertaking. A total of 54 subjects will be written over the coming weeks at 165 exam centres. The exams will conclude on 25 June 2025, and results will be released on 8 August 2025. We remind all candidates that additional resources—such as past examination papers, memos, and Grade 12 subject content—can be accessed at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams-june,” she added.