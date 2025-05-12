More VOCFM News

WCED calls for support to all candidates who are re-writing their Grade 12 exams

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has called on the public to support and encourage those who will be writing the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations from Monday.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said 25,615 candidates will be writing one or more matric exam subjects to improve or complete subjects they previously enrolled for during their Grade 12 year. An additional 11,609 candidates have registered for the Senior Certificate exams, which provide an opportunity for individuals to complete their high school education.

“This is a massive administrative undertaking. A total of 54 subjects will be written over the coming weeks at 165 exam centres. The exams will conclude on 25 June 2025, and results will be released on 8 August 2025. We remind all candidates that additional resources—such as past examination papers, memos, and Grade 12 subject content—can be accessed at: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/education/national-senior-certificate-nsc-exams-june,” she added.

Picture of Loushe Jordaan Gilbert
Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app