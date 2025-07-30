WC Parents Urged to Prepare as 2026 School Transfer Applications Open Soon

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has announced that transfer applications for the 2026 academic year will open from 4 to 18 August 2025. The application process applies to learners currently in Grades 2 to 7 and Grades 9 to 12 and can be completed either online or by visiting the desired school or district office.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that a detailed step-by-step guide and full information on the process are available on the department’s official website.

Parents and caregivers must provide the following supporting documents when applying:

• The learner’s most recent school report card

• A certified copy of the ID, birth certificate, passport, study permit, or proof of application, or a police affidavit if documentation is not available

• Proof of address or a police affidavit

“Please note that schools can only capture applications for their own institution,” said Hammond.

“However, the WCED online system allows for submissions to multiple schools.”

While the WCED application form can be downloaded from the department’s website, Hammond stressed that forms can only be submitted from 4 August 2025 onwards to the relevant school or district office.

“Parents can drop off the form and supporting documents at the school directly or contact the school for details on email submissions, using only the official WCED form,” she added.

Parents are urged to apply early and ensure all documentation is correctly submitted to avoid delays in placement.

VOC News

Photo: Pexels