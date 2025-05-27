WC Gun Violence Crisis Deepens as Over 2,000 Shot Since January

The latest quarterly crime statistics paint a grim picture of the Western Cape’s gun violence crisis, with over 2,000 people shot and 1,068 murders recorded between January and March this year.

Although the murder rate has slightly declined—44 fewer deaths compared to the same period last year—the province remains home to five of the top ten murder stations nationally: Delft, Mfuleni, Nyanga, Philippi East, and Kraaifontein.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Claire Taylor from Gun Free South Africa described the figures as deeply alarming, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by the widespread availability of illegal firearms.

“There needs to be much more done to ensure that people are not only arrested but also convicted. In the Western Cape specifically, there are concerns around arrests for illegal gun possession not leading to convictions, with suspects released soon after,” said Taylor.

She added that Gun Free SA is working with the Criminal Law Commission to reclassify illegal gun possession as a more serious offence, which could limit access to bail and signal stronger enforcement.

“It was encouraging to hear the Minister of Police acknowledge the role that firearms play in fueling crime in South Africa, as well as saying that there would be an increased focus on addressing firearm proliferation in the country by both recovering illegal guns and also tightening controls over licensed guns this is a real concern.”

Listen to the full interview below:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm/Stockfile