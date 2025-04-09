Voice of the Cape’s Golf Day draws closer!

By Rachel Mohamed

The Voice of the Cape Golf Day is fast approaching, as the station gears up to welcome guests for a day of golfing and networking. The event will take place at the Rondebosch Golf Club on April 24th.

Speaking on VOC’s News Beat show, Mogamad Zain Majiet from the station’s sales and marketing department shared his appreciation for the community’s continued support.

“We are very fortunate at the Voice of the Cape. Whenever we organize an event, the community’s support is always there. Last year, we had a full field, Alhamdulillah!”

Majiet noted the growing interest in this year’s Golf Day and encouraged early registration, as spots are limited.

“There are different dynamics among those playing golf—from business professionals to family members. It’s also a great opportunity to sponsor a hole, which includes a full ball. Sponsors can set up branding at their designated hole and engage directly with the players.”

There will be several exciting prize giveaways, including a dinner. To reserve your four-ball spot or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Voice of the Cape Radio at 021 442 3500.

Listen for the full interview:

VOC News

Photo: VOCfm