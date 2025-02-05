Civil society groups and activists react to US President Donald Trump’s plans to capture Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

The Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) released a statement condemning the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s plans to capture Gaza.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Wednesday, Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari, Head of CTUB, said the Almighty Allah (SWT) encourages the Muslim ummah (community) to stand up for justice.

“CTUB wants to make our position known – we do not condone injustice. Even if Trump is trying to get Jordan to take in Palestinians, the Arab community sold out Palestinians, and this is unacceptable.”

“In reality, Trump is throwing Palestinians out of land that is rightfully theirs. The solution would be to give Palestinians their land back and respect the ceasefire agreement. This is a settler colonial mindset, and Trump, along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is working together,” stressed Haroon.

Human right organisation: Africa for Palestine’s stance

Following Trump’s recent comments about taking over Gaza, Palestine Human Rights organization Africa for Palestine’s Alie Komape expressed condemnation towards the move.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the recent statements and actions of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Their collaboration represents a dangerous escalation in the ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocidal campaign against the indigenous people of Palestine,” said Komape.

Saudi Arabia’s reaction to Trump’s claims

“Saudi Arabia rejects any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has affirmed the kingdom’s position clearly and explicitly that does not allow for any interpretation under any circumstances.”

This is according to the Saudi Arabian Foreign Ministry.

Hamas’ stance

“We condemn in the strongest terms and reject the statements by US President Trump aiming for the US to occupy the Gaza Strip and displace our Palestinian people. We affirm that these statements are aggressive to our people and cause and won’t serve stability in the region and will only put oil on the fire.”

This is according to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas. The statement comes after Trump said he wants to take over the Gaza Strip. The revelation came during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the White House on Tuesday, 4 February (2025).

“We affirm that we, our Palestinian people and its living forces, will not allow any state in the world to occupy our land or impose guardianship on our great Palestinian people, who have offered rivers of blood to liberate our land from occupation and to establish our Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” continued Hamas.

“We call on the US administration and President Trump to retract these irresponsible statements that contradict international laws and the natural rights of our Palestinian people in their land. We call on the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the United Nations to convene urgently to follow up on these dangerous statements,” stressed Hamas.

Photo: QudsNen/X