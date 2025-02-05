Human Rights organization Africa for Palestine condemns US President Donald Trump’s claims to capture Gaza

By Kouthar Sambo

“We condemn in the strongest terms the recent statements and actions of United States President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Their collaboration represents a dangerous escalation in the ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocidal campaign against the indigenous people of Palestine.”

This is according to the Palestine Human Rights organization Africa for Palestine’s Alie Komape. This follows Trump’s recent comments about taking over Gaza. The organisation noted the “imperial arrogance and demented logic, Trump declared.”

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it, too. We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous, unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site,” said Trump.

“He further proposed the forced displacement of Palestinians, suggesting that neighboring Egypt and Jordan must absorb them. Such statements are not only a violation of international law but also a blatant endorsement of Israel’s settler-colonial agenda, genocide, and ethnic cleansing,” said Komape.

Komape added that Trump is rather irrational and described him as an “unhinged imperialist.”

“Drunk on power and complicit in the genocide of an entire group of people – Trump shows symptoms of an unhinged lunatic, completely devoid of logic, reason, and mental aptitude. Advocating for the genocide of an entire people willy-nilly is not the competency of a sound person,” stressed Komape.

Photo: @QudsNen/X