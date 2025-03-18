U-turn and The Hope Exchange Join Forces to Support Cape Town’s Homeless

Non-governmental organisations U-turn and The Hope Exchange have partnered to enhance support for Cape Town’s homeless community. The official opening of The Hope Exchange operated by U-turn was held on Tuesday in Roeland Street, where The Hope Exchange has long been based.

This collaboration aims to strengthen services and create a more significant impact on individuals experiencing homelessness in the Cape Town CBD. Both organisations believe that by combining their efforts, they can provide more effective support and reduce homelessness in the city.

The Hope Exchange focuses on empowering homeless individuals to rebuild their lives, restoring dignity, and facilitating personal growth. Their approach includes holistic social care, reintegration into society, and family reunification. Meanwhile, U-turn offers a structured recovery pathway out of homelessness through a skills-based programme designed by a multidisciplinary team of social workers, therapists, counsellors, and life coaches.

“We are privileged to be partnering with an organisation that has served Cape Town’s homeless for over four decades. Through this relationship, even more people will be positively impacted,” said U-turn CEO Jean-Ray Knighton Fitt.

The Hope Exchange’s Director, Peter Solomon, emphasized that the partnership would bring “greater hope and healing” while creating lasting, sustainable change for those in need.

VOC News

Photo: Pixabay