U.S role in escalating Gaza tensions under scrutiny

Amid escalating violence in Gaza, questions have emerged about the geopolitical tensions between Hamas and the United States, particularly during former President Donald Trump’s administration. His past tweets, warning that Hamas would be “dead” if it did not release hostages, have been interpreted by some as foreshadowing the current crisis. Critics argue that these remarks overlook the reality of Palestinian political prisoners detained without charges or due process.

Speaking on VOC’s NewsBeat show on Thursday, political economist and Palestinian activist Professor Patrick Bond commented on reports that the White House was allegedly aware of Israel’s planned strikes on Gaza.

“This is a very interesting time because of the hypocrisy of Donald Trump, who claimed he was working on a ceasefire deal and even sent his special envoy to negotiate just two days before his inauguration,” he said.

Bond further described U.S. foreign policy under Trump as “rooted in imperialism” and reflective of his erratic approach to international relations, raising concerns about Washington’s influence in the region.

