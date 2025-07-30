More VOCFM News

U.S. President Donald Trump decides to send five dangerous, hardened criminals to eSwatini

Early reports indicate that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to send five dangerous, hardened criminals to eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland). The move has taken many by surprise and sparked widespread concern across the Southern African region.

Speaking to VOC News, crime expert Chad Thomas said South Africans should be alarmed, as this may not be an isolated case.

“Their own home countries would not take these criminals because they are so dangerous,” said Thomas.

He added that the decision could have broader implications for the region.

“eSwatini cannot make these decisions in isolation. They are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and must consider the implications for their neighbouring countries.”

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pexels

Picture of Kouthar Sambo
Kouthar Sambo

Related Stories

VOC became the first Muslim radio station in South Africa when a special events license was granted to the station in Ramadan/January 1995. Subsequent temporary broadcast licenses were granted, permitting the station to broadcast for 24 hours.

Donate to our Pledgeline
Donate
Support our Mosques
Follow us!
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok
Download App
Listen on Online Radio Box! Voice of the Cape

Listen Live

Western Cape’s No.1 Community Radio Station

Schedule
0%

Download
our new app