U.S. President Donald Trump decides to send five dangerous, hardened criminals to eSwatini

Early reports indicate that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has decided to send five dangerous, hardened criminals to eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland). The move has taken many by surprise and sparked widespread concern across the Southern African region.

Speaking to VOC News, crime expert Chad Thomas said South Africans should be alarmed, as this may not be an isolated case.

“Their own home countries would not take these criminals because they are so dangerous,” said Thomas.

He added that the decision could have broader implications for the region.

“eSwatini cannot make these decisions in isolation. They are part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and must consider the implications for their neighbouring countries.”

*Listen to the full interview here.

Photo: Pexels