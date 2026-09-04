Khayelitsha District Hospital Opens R87.4 million Acute Psychiatric Unit

By Odwa Bafana Mkentane

Khayelitsha Development Forum (KDF) hopes the newly opened R87.4 million Acute Psychiatric Unit at Khayelitsha District Hospital, which is providing 30 purpose-built beds for patients experiencing acute mental health conditions, will add value to the lives of the area and improve the situation.

KDF chairperson Mawande Jara says the Psychiatric Unit will be helpful for the community and at large.

“We welcome this great initiative by the provincial government, the Western Cape Department of Health, of building a psychiatric ward in Khayelitsha. I hope that is going to add value to the lives of people of Khayelitsha and improve the situation and ensure that people are accessing these services within their community. We are grateful for the opportunity, and we support initiatives like this,” said Jara.

Provincial Minister of Health and Wellness, Mireille Wenger, says the improved environment will mean a great deal for patients, families and healthcare workers moving forward.

“This space will be a symbol of hope and mean greater dignity and safety for people experiencing some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Families can feel reassured that their loved ones will receive appropriate treatment in an environment designed to protect their wellbeing and support their recovery. This is the second of three important Acute Psychiatric Units that we will celebrate this year. Each represents our commitment to ensuring that people experiencing acute mental health conditions receive compassionate, dignified and appropriate care,” said Wenger.

Provincial Minister of Infrastructure Tertuis Simmers says demand for mental health services has increased significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The three APU projects form part of the Western Cape Government’s response to increase access to mental healthcare services and improve the environments in which acute psychiatric care is delivered. This R87.5 million unit is a testament to what targeted public investment can achieve, delivering a world-class, purpose-built facility that puts dignity, safety, and healing at the heart of healthcare. Beyond the infrastructure itself, this project directly empowered the local economy, exceeding our local labour and small business targets to ensure that the construction process truly benefited the Khayelitsha community.” said Simmers.

Chairperson of the Khayelitsha District Hospital Board, Sabelo Mbolompo, has welcomed the APU, recognising it as an investment towards the betterment of the community.

“As the Khayelitsha District Hospital Board, we welcome this APU and recognise it as an important investment in the health and wellbeing of our community. However, no facility can address this challenge alone. Mental health is everybody’s responsibility. Let the opening of this APU strengthen our collective commitment to building a Khayelitsha where people can seek help without fear or judgement. Natural light, well-ventilated wards, two secure courtyards and carefully planned patient areas help create calmer spaces that support recovery and enhance safety. Patient care areas are separated from operational and maintenance spaces to enable uninterrupted care and a more dignified patient experience,” said Mbolompo.

The facility is the second of three new psychiatric units planned for the Western Cape this year, following the opening of the first unit at Eerste River Hospital in July.

Photo: Supplied